Check Delhi, Noida Weather Update Today
10 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted more rains for Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram on Friday.
The weather office has also predicted a cloudy sky in Delhi on Friday.
The IMD said intermittent drizzle will continue through the day in Delhi-NCR.
Several Parts OF Delhi, Noida, Gurugram received light rainfall on Friday early morning.
Weather office has also predicted isolated light rainfall for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan.
The rainfall in Delhi comes as the city Delhi government plans to implement 'artificial rain' to curtail pollution.
Other states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka witnessed heavy rains, waterlogging and landslides in last 2 days.
IMD predicted more rains for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Goa and Maharashtra.
Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir will also receive heavy rainfall due to western disturbance.
Weather office said some states will heavy rains due to strong easterly winds and a cyclonic circulation.
Check latest weather updates on IMD's official website.
