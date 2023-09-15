Rain Lashes Parts Of Delhi-NCR, More Showers Likely | in PICS
Heavy rainfall lashed various areas of Delhi, Noida, and other NCR regions on Friday morning.
Delhi-NCR is also likely to experience gusty winds with speeds of 50-70 kmph today.
According to the IMD, a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers is predicted for Delhi until Saturday.
This light rain activity is expected to persist in Delhi and NCR cities until September 20.
The maximum and minimum temperatures will settle at 36 and 27 degrees Celsius today.
Delhi has recorded more than the average rainfall in the last four months.
The cumulative rains in the national capital this year until August have already equaled the annual quota of 774 mm.
