Delhi Temperature

Delhi on Sunday recorded 6.2 degrees Celsius after having the coldest day of the season on Saturday.

18 Dec, 2022

Victor Dasgupta

Delhi Humidity

IMD said that the relative humidity of the city oscillated between 87% and 63%.

18 Dec, 2022

Cold wave in These States

The cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and north Rajasthan during 16 - 18 December

18 Dec, 2022

Fall in Temperature

Gradual fall by 2-4°C in minimum temperatures likely over Central India during next 4-5 days and no significant change thereafter.

18 Dec, 2022

AQI Level in Delhi

The air quality of the city plummeted into the ‘very poor’ category and stood at 353 at 4:00 PM.

18 Dec, 2022

Monday Weather

IMD forecasted fog and the temperature is again likely to range between 6 degrees and 24 degrees Celsius.

18 Dec, 2022

