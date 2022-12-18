Delhi on Sunday recorded 6.2 degrees Celsius after having the coldest day of the season on Saturday.
18 Dec, 2022
IMD said that the relative humidity of the city oscillated between 87% and 63%.
18 Dec, 2022
The cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and north Rajasthan during 16 - 18 December
18 Dec, 2022
Gradual fall by 2-4°C in minimum temperatures likely over Central India during next 4-5 days and no significant change thereafter.
18 Dec, 2022
The air quality of the city plummeted into the ‘very poor’ category and stood at 353 at 4:00 PM.
18 Dec, 2022
IMD forecasted fog and the temperature is again likely to range between 6 degrees and 24 degrees Celsius.
18 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!