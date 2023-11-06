Diwali 2023: 6 States That Have Imposed Cracker Ban

06 Nov, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

NEW DELHI has announced a complete ban on making, selling, storing or using crackers; punishment includes fine up to Rs 5000 and three years in prison.

MAHARASHTRA has also announced a cracker ban ahead of Diwali 2023 from Nov 4-Dec 3; sale, possession, etc. of crackers is allowed only when a necessary license is obtained from the police.

KARNATAKA has also banned firecrackers during festivals, rallies, political functions and weddings; officers are directed to ensure that Explosives Act provisions and SC Guidelines on Green Crackers.

PUNJAB govt has only 'permited' sale of green crackers for limited hours during gestivals; sale and use of conventional firecrackers has been prohibited.

WEST BENGAL has banned sale and usage of non-green firecrackers and has imposed restrictions on timings to burst crackers on Diwali, Chhat Puja etc.

BIHAR has issued a blanket ban on crackers in Patna, Gaya, Muzzafarpur and Hajipur; green crackers can be burst anywhere.

