Diwali 2023: 6 States That Have Imposed Cracker Ban
06 Nov, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
NEW DELHI has announced a complete ban on making, selling, storing or using crackers; punishment includes fine up to Rs 5000 and three years in prison.
MAHARASHTRA has also announced a cracker ban ahead of Diwali 2023 from Nov 4-Dec 3; sale, possession, etc. of crackers is allowed only when a necessary license is obtained from the police.
KARNATAKA has also banned firecrackers during festivals, rallies, political functions and weddings; officers are directed to ensure that Explosives Act provisions and SC Guidelines on Green Crackers.
PUNJAB govt has only 'permited' sale of green crackers for limited hours during gestivals; sale and use of conventional firecrackers has been prohibited.
WEST BENGAL has banned sale and usage of non-green firecrackers and has imposed restrictions on timings to burst crackers on Diwali, Chhat Puja etc.
BIHAR has issued a blanket ban on crackers in Patna, Gaya, Muzzafarpur and Hajipur; green crackers can be burst anywhere.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Weather Alert: Heavy Rains to Lash These States Till Nov 7