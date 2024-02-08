Dr Manmohan Singh Educational Qualifications
08 Feb, 2024
Manmath Nayak
An acclaimed economist, Dr Manmohan Singh is an Indian politician, academician and bureaucrat.
Dr Manmohan Singh served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014.
Dr Manmohan Singh is the third longest-serving prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.
After the Partition of India, Manmohan Singh’s family migrated to Amritsar, where he studied at Hindu College.
He also attended Panjab University and got his bachelor's and master's degrees in 1952 and 1954.
In 1957, he received Honour’s degree in Economics from the University of Cambridge.
In 1962, he completed his D.Phil in Economics from Nuffield College, Oxford University.
Manmohan Singh in 1969 became a Professor of International Trade at Delhi School of Economics.
Manmohan Singh in 1972 was Chief Economic Adviser in Ministry of Finance.
Manmohan Singh served as a Senior Lecturer in Economics from 1957 to 1959.
Manmohan Singh has also worked with UNCTD from 1966 to 1969.
Manmohan Singh was appointed by Shri Lalit Narayan Mishra as an advisor of Ministry of Foreign Trade
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Weather Update: Heavy Rains Predicted For These States