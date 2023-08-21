Dwarka Expressway: Some Interesting Facts
21 Aug, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Nitin Gadkari shared a video of the Dwarka Expressway, India's first eight-lane elevated road
The expressway, built at a cost of Rs 9000 crore, is expected to be completed by April 2024
Dwarka expressway is 29.6 km long
Dwarka expressway is being built at a cost of ₹9000 crore
34 meter wide expressway is being constructed on 18.9 km single pillar in Haryana and 10.1 km long in Delhi
The ministry sources claimed that the government saved over 12 per cent in construction cost
Once ready, it is expected to relieve some pressure on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (NH48)
India's first elevated eight-lane access-controlled expressway and connect Dwarka and Gurugram.
The expressway is being constructed on a single pillar.
The expressway comprises a four-level road network with tunnels, underpasses, flyovers, grade roads, and elevated roads.
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