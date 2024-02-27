Dwarka Expressway to Reduce Travel Time to 20 Minutes
27 Feb, 2024
Manmath Nayak
PM Modi is expected to inaugurate the Dwarka Expressway by early March, just before model code of conduct starts.
India’s first urban elevated expressway, Dwarka Expressway will reduce travel time between Delhi and Gurugram to 20-25 minutes.
The construction of Dwarka Expressway was completed last year but it wasn't opened due to pending safety audit.
The construction of service roads along the Dwarka expressway is likely to get approval next month.
The construction of service roads along the 18.6 km stretch in Gurugram will cost Rs 94 crore.
With Dwarka Expressway, travel between Delhi and Gurugram to become hassle-free.
The Dwarka Expressway is expected to open to public before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.
The Dwarka Expressway is divided into four packages, two each in Delhi and Haryana to enhance the connectivity.
The expressway spans over 29.6 kilometers and is the country’s first expressway supported by single pillars.
At approximately Rs 9,000 crores, the expressway project is nearing its completion.
The Dwarka Expressway features tunnels, underpasses, grade roads, elevated roads, and flyovers.
The Dwarka Expressway is poised to ease the daily commute for thousands of people.
