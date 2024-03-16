ECI Announces State Wise Lok Sabha Election Schedule; Check Dates Here
16 Mar, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
PHASE One voting- States: Arunachal Pradesh, A&N Island, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, DDN&H, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Lakshwadeep, Ladakh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand
Phase Two of voting: Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tripura, and Manipur
Phase Three of voting: Chhattisgarh, Assam
Phase 4 of the voting will be done on May 13 in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand
Phase 5 of the voting will be done on May 25 at Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir.
Phase 6 of the voting will be done on May June 25
Phase 7 of the voting will be done on May June 1 at Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mumbai To Varanasi: How India’s Top Railway Station Will Look After 100 Years - AI Photos