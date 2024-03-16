ECI Announces State Wise Lok Sabha Election Schedule; Check Dates Here

16 Mar, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

PHASE One voting- States: Arunachal Pradesh, A&N Island, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, DDN&H, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Lakshwadeep, Ladakh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand

Phase Two of voting: Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tripura, and Manipur

Phase Three of voting: Chhattisgarh, Assam

Phase 4 of the voting will be done on May 13 in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand

Phase 5 of the voting will be done on May 25 at Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir.

Phase 6 of the voting will be done on May June 25

Phase 7 of the voting will be done on May June 1 at Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal

