Education Qualification Of Gautam Gambhir

02 Mar, 2024
Gautam Gambhir was born in New Delhi to Deepak and Seema Gambhir. However, he was raised by his maternal grandparents. He has a younger sister Ekta.
He began playing cricket at the age of 10 and was mentored by his maternal uncle Pawan Gulati.
Gambhir skyrocketed to fame in 2009 after registering impressive innings and scoring several centuries. He was named the ICC Test Player of the Year in 2009.
He played a key role in India's T20I and ODI World Cup in 2007 and 2011.
Gautam Gambhir entered politics in 2019, soon after retiring from cricket. He campaigned from the East Delhi constituency and won the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
On March 2, Gautam Gambhir announced his decision to step away from active politics. He expressed his desire to focus on his cricket commitments.
He attended the Modern School in Delhi and later graduated from the Hindu College of the University of Delhi.
Gambhir enjoyed a highly successful stint in domestic cricket which paved the way for his International recognition.
In October 2011, Gambhir married Natasha Jain, who belongs to a prominent business family.[14] He currently resides in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar neighbourhood.
