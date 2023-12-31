EXCLUSIVE Pics of PM Modi from the Year 2023 | Check Picture-Perfect Moments
We have curated some exclusive photos of PM Modi from 2023, which capture his memorable moments.
An Idol Leader! PM Modi consoled Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli post World Cup 2023 Final match.
An Emotional Moment! PM Modi hugged ISRO Chairman S. Somanath after the historic soft landing of Chandrayaan-3.
Candid Moment! PM Modi took a selfie with a Divyang Karyakarta in Chennai during his Tamil Nadu visit.
Gau Mata At PM’s Residence! PM Modi spending time with cows at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.
A Perfect Selfie! Italy PM Giorgia Meloni took a selfie with PM Modi during COP28 Summit.
When PM Met Tejas! PM Modi took a sortie on the Tejas aircraft at HAL during Bengaluru visit.
A Ritual! PM Modi carried the ‘Sacred Sengol’ into the New Parliament Building.
Animal Lover! PM Modi was seen petting and feeding dogs at Himachal Pradesh’s Lepcha.
