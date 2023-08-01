Farmer Finds Big Diamond in MP
A farmer's luck shines after he found a diamond on his land in Panna.
The gem quality of the diamond is 7 carats 90 cents.
Sunil Kumar is a farmer by profession. | Photo: Twitter
He had planted a diamond mine in Jaruapur private sector along with his 9 colleagues.
Kumar said that he will share the money with his colleagues.
The estimated price of this diamond is between Rs 10-35 lakh.
The shiny stone has been deposited and will be kept in the upcoming diamond auction.
