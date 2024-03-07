Fast Tracks: India's Top 7 High-Speed Rail Routes

Gatimaan Express (New Delhi to Agra): Known as India's fastest train, Gatimaan Express covers the distance between New Delhi and Agra in approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes
Vande Bharat Express (New Delhi to Varanasi): This semi-high-speed train connects the capital city of New Delhi with the spiritual city of Varanasi, covering a distance of around 780 kilometers in about 8 hours
New Delhi–Bhopal Shatabdi Express: The New Delhi–Bhopal Shatabdi Express is one of the fastest trains connecting the national capital with Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh. It covers a distance of approximately 707 kilometers in around 8 hours
Mumbai–Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express: This Shatabdi Express train connects the financial capital of Mumbai with Ahmedabad in Gujarat, covering a distance of about 491 kilometers in approximately 6 hours and 20 minutes
New Delhi–Kolkata Rajdhani Express: The New Delhi–Kolkata Rajdhani Express is one of the premier trains connecting the capital city of New Delhi with Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal. It covers a distance of around 1,450 kilometers in about 17 hours
Mumbai–New Delhi Rajdhani Express: This prestigious Rajdhani Express train connects Mumbai, Maharashtra, with New Delhi, covering a distance of approximately 1,384 kilometers in about 16 hours and 30 minutes
Howrah–New Delhi Duronto Express: The Howrah–New Delhi Duronto Express is a non-stop train connecting Howrah, near Kolkata, with New Delhi. It covers a distance of around 1,445 kilometers in about 17 hours