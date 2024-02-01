FM Nirmala Sitharaman Salary
01 Feb, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Nirmala Sitharaman's net worth includes movable-immovable property, jewellery and liabilities.
According to pmindia.gov.in, Sitharaman owns property worth Rs 1,15,38,000, part of which she jointly owns with her husband.
Speaking of FM's salary, it is public information and is mentioned under the Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 and is also subject to change.
According to the Act, the salary of the a Member of Parliament is Rs One Lakh per mensem during the whole term of office.
This is accompanied with a Rs 2,000 allowance for every day during any period of residence on duty.
Travel allowance is also paid in respect of every journey performed by them for attending Parliament session or any other work duty, from the residence.
Travel allowance for intermediate journeys, transit accommodation, free transit by railway and steamer, other travel facilities and pension are part of the allowances.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Gyanvapi Mosque, Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi 100 Years Ago: Imagine AI Images