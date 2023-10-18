First Look of Delhi-Meerut RapidX Coach: Check Inside Photos
18 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
PM Modi is expected to flag off the first RapidX RRTS train in Ghaziabad on October 20.
The fully air-conditioned RAPIDX train will have ergonomically designed 2×2 transverse seating arrangement.
Along with reclining seats and large windows, high-tech coaches will have digital screens to check where the train is on its route.
The train will have wide standing space, enough luggage space with racks, mobile or laptop charging sockets.
Each rake will have six coaches, one premium and five standard.
The RAPIDX train will be fully equipped with multiple CCTV cameras to ensure full safety of passengers.
The management will reserve one coach in every RAPIDX train for women.
The RapidX train will be the nation's "first railway system" with a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph.
The train will also have reserved seats for women, specially-abled passengers and senior citizens in every coach.
