FIRST PICS of Ram Lalla Idol after Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya
Ram Lalla idol was unveiled during the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.
PM Modi performed the holy rituals at the Ram Temple.
Lakshmikant Dixit led the team of priests and performed the main rituals.
PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, CM Yogi Adityanath, and Governor Ananadiben Patel offered prayers to Ram Lalla’s idol.
The grand ceremony was attended by Bollywood personalities, as well as business and political figures.
During the consecration ceremony, the PM offered a lotus flower at Ram Lalla idol's feet.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Interesting Features of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya