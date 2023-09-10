Rare Flying Snakes

Flying snakes are found in Western India and the islands of Indonesia, and they can grow up to 4 feet in length.
These snakes don't actually fly; instead, they glide.
Despite the absence of limbs or wings, they are remarkably proficient gliders, even outperforming flying squirrels and other gliding animals.
Golden tree snake or ornate flying snake.
Twin-barred tree snake or banded flying snake.
