Rare Flying Snakes

10 Sep, 2023

Joy Pillai

Flying snakes are found in Western India and the islands of Indonesia, and they can grow up to 4 feet in length.

These snakes don't actually fly; instead, they glide.

Despite the absence of limbs or wings, they are remarkably proficient gliders, even outperforming flying squirrels and other gliding animals.

Golden tree snake or ornate flying snake.

Paradise tree snake.

Twin-barred tree snake or banded flying snake.

Moluccan flying snake.

Sri Lankan flying snake.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Delhi IMD Weather Update: Rainfall Predicted in These Parts of City

 Find Out More