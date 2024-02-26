Futuristic Cities Of India After 200 Year

26 Feb, 2024

Joy Pillai

Ever wonder how famous cities in India would look after 200 years?

Well, we have employed an AI tool to imagine it for us.

India’s capital city – Delhi – looks like a futuristic city that we have seen in movies.

Lucknow, famous for its culture, looks completely different in the AI's imagination.

Superfast tube trains can be seen running in Mumbai in the AI's imaginary scenario.

Bengaluru looks like a futuristic version of Dubai.

Kochi maintains its greenery amidst the development.

