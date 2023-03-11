G20 Flower Festival Inaugurated in Delhi

11 Mar, 2023
The flower festival was inaugurated by Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav and will see participation of several G20 nations.

The four G20 countries that will be participating in the festival are China, Japan, Singapore and the Netherlands.

The objective of the festival is to showcase the vibrancy and colourful display of G20 members and guest countries.

The NDMC has displayed different flower plants showcasing the diversity of the Indian Subcontinent

The festival showcases paintings or photographs of flowers such as national flowers or major flower gardens of G20 members and guest countries

