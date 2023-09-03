PM Modi Statements On G20 Summit 2023
03 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
In an exclusive interview with PTI, PM Modi speaks about India's G20 Presidency and more.
PM Modi said that there will be many positive impacts of India’s Presidency and some are ‘very close to his heart'
The Prime Minister believes that in G20, India’s words and vision are seen as a roadmap for the future and not as mere ideas by the entire world.
India’s G20 Presidency also sowed seeds of confidence in countries of so-called third world.
Since Inflation is a key issue faced by the world, India’s G20 Presidency has led to recognition that anti-inflation policies in one country do not harm others.
Theme of India’s G20 Presidency, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutubmakam’ is not just a slogan but the comprehensive philosophy derived from our cultural ethos.
PM Modi has said that that in G20, Africa is a top priority because no future plan of earth can succeed without all voices being heard.
According to the PM, over 1.5 crore Indians have been involved a year-long G20 programmes.
The country aims at continuing constructive contribution well past the G20 Presidency
The G20 ministerial decisions taken across all domains will prove to be ‘pivotal’ for the world’s future
PM Modi has said that whether as G20 President or not, we will support every effort to ensure peace across the world
