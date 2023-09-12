G20 Special Gifts By Govt of India To Foreign Dignitaries

12 Sep, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

Take a look at the different gifts presented to the foreign dignitaries and their spouses, who attended the G20 Summit 2023

Ikkat Stole- A timeless masterpiece created by the artisans of Odisha, given to the spouse of the PM of Mauritius

The Teak Wood Box in which the stole had been presented by the Govt of India

The Kadam Wood Box in which the gift was presented to the spouse of the PM of United Kingdom

Banarsi Silk Stole- India's elegant treasure handcrafted in Varanasi was the gift in the Kadam Wood Box.

A Kashmiri Pashmina Stole was presented to the Spouse of the President of Brazil

The hand-woven and embroidered stole was presented in a Paper Mache Box

Indian govt presented special gift hampers to the G20, Heads of States and Leaders representing their countries

It included a curated compilation of handcrafted artefacts and products

These products represented the rich cultural traditions of Bharat

These were meticulously created by the hands of Master Craftsmen and are an example of our country's unique bio-diversity

