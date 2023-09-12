G20 Special Gifts By Govt of India To Foreign Dignitaries
12 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Take a look at the different gifts presented to the foreign dignitaries and their spouses, who attended the G20 Summit 2023
Ikkat Stole- A timeless masterpiece created by the artisans of Odisha, given to the spouse of the PM of Mauritius
The Teak Wood Box in which the stole had been presented by the Govt of India
The Kadam Wood Box in which the gift was presented to the spouse of the PM of United Kingdom
Banarsi Silk Stole- India's elegant treasure handcrafted in Varanasi was the gift in the Kadam Wood Box.
A Kashmiri Pashmina Stole was presented to the Spouse of the President of Brazil
The hand-woven and embroidered stole was presented in a Paper Mache Box
Indian govt presented special gift hampers to the G20, Heads of States and Leaders representing their countries
It included a curated compilation of handcrafted artefacts and products
These products represented the rich cultural traditions of Bharat
These were meticulously created by the hands of Master Craftsmen and are an example of our country's unique bio-diversity
