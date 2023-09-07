G20 Summit-Things You Can't Do In New Delhi From September 8 - 10
Attention Delhi will work under tight restrictions because G20 Summit.
Food delivery partners will be working in a restricted manner. Areas near central Delhi will be permanently closed from 8-10 September.
The Delhi Metro station of Supreme Court will be closed from 8-10 September.
The road network in and around Central Delhi will be restricted. Only vehicles with passes and emergency vehicles will be allowed.
All shops will be remained closed. Other than grocery, medicine, and milk booth.
Walking and touring around India Gate and Kartavya Path is not allowed during 8-10 September.
Inter-state bus terminals and local bus terminals will not be operating on Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Purana Qila Road, and inside Pragati Maidan under-pass
In the view of G2- Summit, only passenger carrying ticket are allowed to travel. Ensure your status of travel.
The Delhi Govt. announced all schools and colleges remained to be shut.
Banks shall be remained closed from Friday, September.
