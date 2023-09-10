G20 Summit: World Leaders Visit Rajghat | CHECK PICS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received G20 leaders at the Rajghat where they paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.
PM Modi welcomed the dignitaries with an 'angvastram' or stole while standing against the backdrop of an image of 'Bapu Kuti'.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived at Rajghat.
The Prime Minister was seen explaining the leaders about the significance of Rajghat and 'Bapu Kuti'.
PM Modi with UK PM Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden.
China's Li Qiang arrived at Rajghat.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.
PM Modi received French President Emmanuel Macron at Rajghat.
UK PM Rishi Sunak at Rajghat.
Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni at Rajghat.
World Leaders at Rajghat.
World Leaders paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.
