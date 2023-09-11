G20 Grand Dinner INSIDE PICS
On the first day of the G20 summit, President Murmu hosted a grand dinner for all the world leaders who came to Delhi to attend the summit.
World Bank President Ajay Banga with Union Minister Hardeep Puri
Union Minister Smriti Irani with President Murmu.
UK PM Rishi Sunak with Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida with wife Yuko Kishida.
Foreign Minister Jaishankar having a discussion with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.
Australian PM Anthony Albanese with world leaders.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
US President Biden with President Murmu, PM Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfalls Predicted in THESE States