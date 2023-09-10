G20 Grand Dinner Dishes| IN PICS

10 Sep, 2023

Joy Pillai

The first day of G20 Summit 2023 concluded with a grand gala dinner hosted by President Murmu at Bharat Mandapam.

Dinner Menu At Bharat Mandapam: As per the printed menu, the dinner was inspired by the flavours of Sharad Ritu.

Theme Of The Menu: The menu has been designed keeping the season of Sharad Ritu in mind.

Paatram ‘A Breath Of Fresh Air’ (Starter): It is made with foxtail millet leaf crisps topped with a yogurt sphere and spiced chutney. It also contains milk, wheat, and nuts. (Representative Image)

Vanavarnam ‘Strength From The Soil’ (Main Course): It is made with jackfruit and served with glazed forest mushrooms, a little millet crisp and curry leaf-tossed Kerala red rice.

Mumbai Pao (Indian bread): It is onion seeds flavoured soft bun.

Bakarkhani (Indian Bread): It is a cardamom-flavoured sweet flat bread.

Madhurima (Dessert): It is a millet pudding with flavour of cardamom, fig-peach compote and Ambemohar rice crisps.

Kashmiri Kahwa (Beverage)

Filter Coffee (Beverage)

Darjeeling Tea (Beverage)

Mouth Freshener: Paan-flavoured chocolate leaves

