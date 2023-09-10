G20 Grand Dinner Dishes| IN PICS
The first day of G20 Summit 2023 concluded with a grand gala dinner hosted by President Murmu at Bharat Mandapam.
Dinner Menu At Bharat Mandapam: As per the printed menu, the dinner was inspired by the flavours of Sharad Ritu.
Theme Of The Menu: The menu has been designed keeping the season of Sharad Ritu in mind.
Paatram ‘A Breath Of Fresh Air’ (Starter): It is made with foxtail millet leaf crisps topped with a yogurt sphere and spiced chutney. It also contains milk, wheat, and nuts. (Representative Image)
Vanavarnam ‘Strength From The Soil’ (Main Course): It is made with jackfruit and served with glazed forest mushrooms, a little millet crisp and curry leaf-tossed Kerala red rice.
Mumbai Pao (Indian bread): It is onion seeds flavoured soft bun.
Bakarkhani (Indian Bread): It is a cardamom-flavoured sweet flat bread.
Madhurima (Dessert): It is a millet pudding with flavour of cardamom, fig-peach compote and Ambemohar rice crisps.
Kashmiri Kahwa (Beverage)
Darjeeling Tea (Beverage)
Mouth Freshener: Paan-flavoured chocolate leaves
