Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Top 10 Motivational Quotes By Mahatma Gandhi-In Pics
“Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”
“An ounce of patience is worth more than a tonne of preaching.”
“The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”
“A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes.”
“Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”
“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.”
“An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.”
“You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.”
“See the good in people and help them.”
“It’s easy to stand in the crowd but it takes courage to stand alone.”
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Most Visited Monuments in India by Tourists