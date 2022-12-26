Ghaziabad DM order a change in the timing of all government and private schools in the city
26 Dec, 2022
The schools in Ghaziabad would open from 10 am to 3 pm.
The school timing will change for all council/ aided/recognized, CBSC, and ICSE board schools from class 1 to 8 in the district.
A dense layer of fog engulfed Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad on Monday morning, December 25.
The national capital will continue to be in the grip of cold waves on Sunday and Monday
