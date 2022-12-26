Ghaziabad DM Order

Ghaziabad DM order a change in the timing of all government and private schools in the city

26 Dec, 2022

Victor Dasgupta

New Timings

The schools in Ghaziabad would open from 10 am to 3 pm.

26 Dec, 2022

Change in Timings For These Classes

The school timing will change for all council/ aided/recognized, CBSC, and ICSE board schools from class 1 to 8 in the district.

26 Dec, 2022

Dense Fog

A dense layer of fog engulfed Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad on Monday morning, December 25.

26 Dec, 2022

Cold wave alert – Delhi

The national capital will continue to be in the grip of cold waves on Sunday and Monday

26 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Weather Alert: 'Very Dense Fog' For Next 5 Days in These States

 Find Out More