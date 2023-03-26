10 Incredibly Beautiful Temples In Goa

Tambdi Surla Mahadev Mandir (Image: @VertigoWarrior)
This temple is dedicated to Goddess Shri Shantadurga. Originally from Cuncolim village in Salcete Taluka, the Goddess was removed to Fatorpa in 16th Century (Image: @VertigoWarrior)
The Shri Bodgeshwar temple is situated near Mapusa at about 12 kms from Panaji.(Image: @VertigoWarrior)
Dedicated to goddess Navdurga, the Shri Navdurga temple is situated 28 kms from Panjim at Madkai which is in Ponda.(Image: @VertigoWarrior)
SHRI MAHALASA NARAYANI is the powerful Kuladevata (family deity) of many Hindus, especially in western and southern India. (Image: @VertigoWarrior)
The Saptakoteshwar temple at Narve in Goa, India, is considered to be one of the six great sites of temples of Shiva in the Konkan area. (Image: @VertigoWarrior)
Shri Nageshi Temple or Nagueshi Temple is an ancient Hindu temple located at Donshiwado of Ponda Taluka. (Image: @VertigoWarrior)
The Maruti Temple is situated on top of the Altinho hill overlooking the Fontainhas district in Panaji. (Image: @VertigoWarrior)
Mangeshi Mahadev Temple in Ponda Goa is one of the popular temples with tourists. (Image: @VertigoWarrior)
Shri Dattatreya Temple also known as Shri Datta Mandir is located at Dattawadi, Sanquelim. (Image: @VertigoWarrior)
