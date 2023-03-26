10 Incredibly Beautiful Temples In Goa

Tambdi Surla Mahadev Mandir (Image: @VertigoWarrior)

26 Mar, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Shri Shantadurga Kunkalikarin Temple

This temple is dedicated to Goddess Shri Shantadurga. Originally from Cuncolim village in Salcete Taluka, the Goddess was removed to Fatorpa in 16th Century (Image: @VertigoWarrior)

Shri Bodgeshwar Mandir, Mapusa

The Shri Bodgeshwar temple is situated near Mapusa at about 12 kms from Panaji.(Image: @VertigoWarrior)

Shree Navadurga Mandir Madkai

Dedicated to goddess Navdurga, the Shri Navdurga temple is situated 28 kms from Panjim at Madkai which is in Ponda.(Image: @VertigoWarrior)

Shree Mahalasa Narayani Devalaya

SHRI MAHALASA NARAYANI is the powerful Kuladevata (family deity) of many Hindus, especially in western and southern India. (Image: @VertigoWarrior)

Saptakoteshwar Shiva Mandir

The Saptakoteshwar temple at Narve in Goa, India, is considered to be one of the six great sites of temples of Shiva in the Konkan area. (Image: @VertigoWarrior)

Nageshi Mahadev Mandir

Shri Nageshi Temple or Nagueshi Temple is an ancient Hindu temple located at Donshiwado of Ponda Taluka. (Image: @VertigoWarrior)

Maruti Hanuman Mandir, Panaji

The Maruti Temple is situated on top of the Altinho hill overlooking the Fontainhas district in Panaji. (Image: @VertigoWarrior)

Mangeshi Mahadev Mandir, Ponda

Mangeshi Mahadev Temple in Ponda Goa is one of the popular temples with tourists. (Image: @VertigoWarrior)

Dattawadi Mandir, Sanquelim

Shri Dattatreya Temple also known as Shri Datta Mandir is located at Dattawadi, Sanquelim. (Image: @VertigoWarrior)

