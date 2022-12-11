The airport has self-baggage drop facilities, state of the art and independent air navigation infrastructure, among others.
Some of the features of the airport include runway capable of handling the world's largest aircrafts, 14 parking bays along with night parking facility for aircrafts.
It has rainwater harvesting, state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant with recycling facilities, among other such facilities.
The Goa's new airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure with solar power plant, green buildings, LED lights on the runway.
The Mopa International Airport in Goa has been developed at a cost of around Rs 2,870 crore.
