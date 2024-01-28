How To Keep Your Gmail Account Active Forever: Tips
Ananya Srivastava
The simplest way to keep a Google Account active is to sign-in at least once every 2 years.
If you have signed into your Google Account or any of our services recently, your account is considered active and will not be deleted.
If you read or send an email, your account will remain active.
Using Google Drive is also an option.
Watching a YouTube video with your google account signed in, is also an option.
Downloading an app on the Google Play Store.
Using Google Search is also a way to keep your gmail account active.
Using Sign in with Google to sign-in to a third-party app or service.
