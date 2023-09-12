10% GST On Diesel Cars: Gadkari Clarifies
Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari plans to propose 10% additional GST on diesel vehicles.
The aim is to discourage automobile companies from manufacturing diesel vehicles, considered one of the most polluting fuels.
Later, he issued a clarification saying that there is no such proposal currently under active consideration by the Govt.
Diesel cars' market share has decreased over the past 9 years, dropping from 33% in 2014 to the current level of 28%.
Currently, automobiles are subjected to a GST rate of 28%, alongside an additional cess that varies from 1% to 22%, depending on the vehicle's category.