Check Gujarat Weather Update Today
18 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted heavy rains for Gujarat till Thursday morning.
The IMD has issued red alert for 7 districts such as Panchmahal, Dahod, Kheda, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Banaskantha and Sabarkantha.
Nearly 10,000 people have been evacuated to safety in five districts of Gujarat.
About 1,500 people from 28 affected villages of Narmada district have been shifted to safer places so far.
Heavy rain lashed Gujarat on Sunday, flooding several low-lying areas and isolating several villages.
Waterlogging was reported in Ahmedabad as the city received 76 mm of rainfall in 12 hours.
IMD has predicted that several states will experience heavy rainfall till September 21.
Gujarat till now has witnessed 90.8% of the average annual rainfall.
Kutch and Saurashtra regions report 137% and 111 % rainfall.
