10 Life Changing Quotes By Chhatarpur Wale Guruji
05 Oct, 2023
Analiza Pathak
"If something good has something negative attached to it, take it in your stride, accept, as nothing is perfect."
"When deciding to wear diamonds, choose good quality as it has an effect on the wearer."
"Today in Kalyug, God is easily achievable, you do not have to hang upside down from trees and do penance, just pray and thank Him."
“Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle.”
“Guruji’s blessings are the key that unlocks the door to your true potential.”
"The path of complete devotional surrender is the most expeditious path for obtaining the grace of God. It is also known as the path of Sharnagati or Prapatti."
"Let go of those worries. Shake off those doubts. Walk by faith again. What Guruji has planned for your life will happen. He is a Guru who is faithful and true."
"When you have union with Guruji, you don't need anything. Trust his divine timing!"
"First, become a good human being. Help the needy but do so in a manner that does not make them obliged to you. Do good Karmas. It’s the mercy of Guruji that makes it happen."
"Trust Guruji’s timing in your life. It might not exactly be what you expected, but you’re just at the right place at the right time."
