How Gyanvapi Mosque Looked 100 Years Ago: Imagine AI Images
31 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
A Varanasi court allowed Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the 'Vyas Ka Tekhana' area within the Gyanvapi mosque complex.
The Varanasi court also asked district administration to make the necessary arrangement in the next seven days for the prayers.
Representing the Hindu side, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said puja will start within seven days and all will have the right to perform Puja within mosque.
The Gyanvapi Mosque is located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
The Gyanvapi Mosque was constructed by Aurangzeb in 1669 upon demolition of an older Shiva temple.
The Gyanvapi Mosque has four 'tahkhanas' (cellars) in the basement out of which one is still in possession of the Vyas family who used to live there.
On January 17, 'Vyas Ka Tekhana' was taken into possession by the district administration.
Kashi Vishwanath Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is located in Vishwanath Gali in Varanasi.
Kashi Vishwanath Temple is one of the twelve Jyotirlinga shrines.
Rejecting the ASI survey report, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board said the report of the ASI is not ‘conclusive evidence’.
The ASI after an in-depth study of the existing structures said there existed a large Hindu temple before the construction of the existing structure in the 17th century.
