H3N2 Flu On Rise: List Of States Reporting Infections

12 Mar, 2023
Odisha ha reported so far 59 cases of H3N2 Influenza prompting the state government to make necessary arrangements. H3N2 has been the dominant subtype followed by H1N1. Both these subtypes belong to Influenza 'A' type.
Puducherry has reported 79 cases of H3N2 influenza so far. No death reported so far due to the virus in the UT till now, a health official said.
Both Haryana and Karnataka have reported a death each due to the H3N2 flu. H3N2 influenza cases are on the rise in India with an alarming increase in ICU admissions.
The state has so far recorded three cases of H3N2 and 77 H1N1 cases as of March 10th. Gujarat also reported one death due to H1N1.
The state health department of Bihar is on alert since the first case of H3N2 was reported. The doctors suggest that the patients take a healthy diet and seasonal fruits.
