H3N2 Flu On Rise: List Of States Reporting Infections

12 Mar, 2023

Anurag Kumar

59 H3N2 Influenza cases detected in Odisha

Odisha ha reported so far 59 cases of H3N2 Influenza prompting the state government to make necessary arrangements. H3N2 has been the dominant subtype followed by H1N1. Both these subtypes belong to Influenza 'A' type.

12 Mar, 2023

H3N2 Cases See Spike In Puducherry

Puducherry has reported 79 cases of H3N2 influenza so far. No death reported so far due to the virus in the UT till now, a health official said.

12 Mar, 2023

Karnataka, Haryana Report One Death Each Due To H3N2

Both Haryana and Karnataka have reported a death each due to the H3N2 flu. H3N2 influenza cases are on the rise in India with an alarming increase in ICU admissions.

12 Mar, 2023

H3N2 Reaches Gujarat

The state has so far recorded three cases of H3N2 and 77 H1N1 cases as of March 10th. Gujarat also reported one death due to H1N1.

12 Mar, 2023

Bihar On Alert After Woman Tests Positive In Patna

The state health department of Bihar is on alert since the first case of H3N2 was reported. The doctors suggest that the patients take a healthy diet and seasonal fruits.

12 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rakul Preet Singh is a Real 'Filmy Kudi'

 Find Out More