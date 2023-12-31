Happy New Year 2024 Wishes, Quotes
31 Dec, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
May your days be painted in gold. May your life be filled with diamonds. May the stars shine bright on your world. May you have a fun-filled year. Happy New Year 2024!
New year—a new chapter, new verse, or just the same old story? Ultimately we write it. The choice is ours. Happy New Year
A new year is like a blank book. The pen is in your hands. It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy new year
Out with the old, in with the new: may you be happy the whole year through. Happy New Year!
May this year bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements and a lot of new inspirations on your life. Wishing you a year fully loaded with happiness.
New is the year, new are the hopes, new is the resolution, new are the spirits, and new are my warm wishes just for you. Have a promising and fulfilling new year!
