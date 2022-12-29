Top 5 New Year's Resolutions That We fail To Follow!

29 Dec, 2022
As per a survey by YouGov(British Agency), getting in shape is one of the most common resolutions that people make every year.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
29 Dec, 2022
Ever questioned why gyms are so busy at the start of the year. Many people choose to lose weight as their New Year's resolution.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
29 Dec, 2022
One of the most popular new year's resolutions is to stop smoking, which is why many smokers decide to do so at this time of the year.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
29 Dec, 2022
People make this resolution because the last few months of the year are full of festivities and people inevitably spend a lot of money.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
29 Dec, 2022
Eating Healthy is one of the common resolution.
29 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!