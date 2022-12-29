Top 5 New Year's Resolutions That We fail To Follow!

29 Dec, 2022

Sumaila Zaman

Get in Shape

As per a survey by YouGov(British Agency), getting in shape is one of the most common resolutions that people make every year.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

29 Dec, 2022

Weight Management

Ever questioned why gyms are so busy at the start of the year. Many people choose to lose weight as their New Year's resolution.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

29 Dec, 2022

Quit Smoking

One of the most popular new year's resolutions is to stop smoking, which is why many smokers decide to do so at this time of the year.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

29 Dec, 2022

Save Money

People make this resolution because the last few months of the year are full of festivities and people inevitably spend a lot of money.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

29 Dec, 2022

Eat Healthy

Eating Healthy is one of the common resolution.

29 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

