Heatwave Alert: Hottest States in India
18 Apr, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD issued 'orange alert' for Bihar and West Bengal where temperatures are expected to rise.
The IMD also issued a heatwave warning for Jharkhand, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.
Temperature in West Bengal and Bihar is expected to rise by 4.5 degrees Celsius to 6.5 degrees Celsius.
India reported its hottest February this year since record-keeping began in 1901, according to IMD.
The IMD said several parts of India will witness hotter-than-usual weather till June 2023.
Delhi on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius.
