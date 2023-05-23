Heatwave Predicted For Several States
23 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted heatwave for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.
As per IMD, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal are likely to get some relief from heatwave.
Temperature crossed the 46-degree mark in parts of Delhi on Monday.
Maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to hover around 43 degrees Celsius in Delhi.
IMD said the heatwaves conditions are likely to abate from 23 May 2023 in most parts of India.
Only Jharkhand will still be under alert for severe heatwave conditions on 23 May.
Heatwaves were observed in UP, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar.
