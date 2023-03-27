Heaven On Earth: 7 Reasons To Visit Kashmir | Pics

27 Mar, 2023
Winters in Kashmir is a sight to behold as as it gets covered with white snow making the landscapes all the more appealing. The beautiful snowflakes falling onto the gorgeous scenery is a stunning view altogether.
The main reason why people have called Kashmir "a heaven on earth" is because of its beautiful landscapes.
Out of the unending list of pristine lakes situated in Kashmir, Dal Lake is considered to be one of the most popular tourist attractions. This stunning backdrop is what makes Kashmir to be a real paradise on the planet.
This is a once in a lifetime experience as these stays are not just comfortable but also offers you with a stunning panoramic backdrop.
Some of the delectable delicacies offered by the stunning place of Kashmir include Ghoshtaba, Rogan Josh, Dum Aloo, and lot more.
If you are someone who is interested in adventure sports then Kashmir is a perfect destination for you. The most recommended ones being trekking through the most famous Great Lakes and skiing in the beautiful place of Gulmarg.
Kashmir's Tulip garden is a very popular tourist destination that attracts lakhs of people every year. This destination also has a 'The Garden of Love' that is quite famous among the visitors.
Thanks For Reading!