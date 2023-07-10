Heavy rain in several parts of north India has brought the region to its knees
10 Jul, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD predicted more downpour for HP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi
Images of the chaos were shared online by people from HP, Uttarakhand and Delhi.
In Himachal Pradesh, landslides and flash floods, triggered by incessant rain
Some shops and vehicles were also washed away in flash floods in Manali, Kullu
All major rivers - including Ravi, Beas, Satluj, Swan and Chenab - are in spate
Himachal CM has appealed to people to stay indoors for the next 24 hours.
Landslides and flash floods were reported in neighbouring Uttarakhand too
Delhi Rains: Schools From Nursery to Class 5 to Remain Shut Tomorrow In National Capital
All schools in Gurgaon and Delhi remain shut today as heavy rain has led to waterlogging.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Greatest Kings Of India We Should Never Forget