Heavy rain in several parts of north India has brought the region to its knees

10 Jul, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

IMD predicted more downpour for HP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

Images of the chaos were shared online by people from HP, Uttarakhand and Delhi.

In Himachal Pradesh, landslides and flash floods, triggered by incessant rain

Some shops and vehicles were also washed away in flash floods in Manali, Kullu

All major rivers - including Ravi, Beas, Satluj, Swan and Chenab - are in spate

Himachal CM has appealed to people to stay indoors for the next 24 hours.

Landslides and flash floods were reported in neighbouring Uttarakhand too

Delhi Rains: Schools From Nursery to Class 5 to Remain Shut Tomorrow In National Capital

All schools in Gurgaon and Delhi remain shut today as heavy rain has led to waterlogging.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Greatest Kings Of India We Should Never Forget

 Find Out More