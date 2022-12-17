Drive to Link Aadhaar Card With Voter ID

The Election Commission recently started one initiative by asking people to link their voter identity cards with Aadhaar cards to identify electors and authenticate entries.

17 Dec, 2022

Manmath Nayak

How to link Voter ID card with Aadhar

First download Voter Helpline App from shoppingmode Google Play Store and shoppingmode Apple App Store.

17 Dec, 2022

Voter Registration

Then, open the app and click on ‘I Agree’ option and tap on ‘Next’ and tap on the first option ‘Voter Registration’.

17 Dec, 2022

Electoral Authentication

Then, you need to click and open the Electoral Authentication Form (Form 6B) and then click on ‘Lets Start’.

17 Dec, 2022

Verification Process

You have to enter your official mobile number linked to the Aadhaar card and tap on send OTP and then enter the OTP you received and click on ‘Verify’.

17 Dec, 2022

Enter Voter ID Number

Click on ‘Yes I Have Voter ID’ and then click on ‘Next’ and enter your Voter ID number (EPIC), select your state and click on ‘Fetch details’.

17 Dec, 2022

Click on Proceed

You have to click on ‘Proceed’ and then fill in Aadhaar number, registered mobile number and your place of authentication and click ‘Done’.

17 Dec, 2022

Click on Confirm

Re-check your details and click on ‘Confirm’ for the final submission of your Form 6B.

17 Dec, 2022

Aadhaar Update

आज हम आपको मोबाइल से आधार कार्ड डाउनलोड करने का आसान तरीका बताने जा रहे हैं.

17 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pathaan to Tehran: Bollywood's Upcoming Spy Films in 2023

 Find Out More