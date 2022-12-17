The Election Commission recently started one initiative by asking people to link their voter identity cards with Aadhaar cards to identify electors and authenticate entries.
First download Voter Helpline App from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
Then, open the app and click on ‘I Agree’ option and tap on ‘Next’ and tap on the first option ‘Voter Registration’.
Then, you need to click and open the Electoral Authentication Form (Form 6B) and then click on ‘Lets Start’.
You have to enter your official mobile number linked to the Aadhaar card and tap on send OTP and then enter the OTP you received and click on ‘Verify’.
Click on ‘Yes I Have Voter ID’ and then click on ‘Next’ and enter your Voter ID number (EPIC), select your state and click on ‘Fetch details’.
You have to click on ‘Proceed’ and then fill in Aadhaar number, registered mobile number and your place of authentication and click ‘Done’.
Re-check your details and click on ‘Confirm’ for the final submission of your Form 6B.

