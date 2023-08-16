Himachal Pradesh is facing torrential rain.
16 Aug, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
The rain is causing landslides that has led to a lot of destruction
People have been stranded and there has been a grave loss of life and property.
The MeT station has issued yellow alert in the state.
Schools and colleges in the state have been shut, keeping in mind the safety of the students.
The heavy rains have blocked roads and accidents have been frequent.
A lot of lives have been lost and many people are stranded.
Numerous landslides have been witnessed, causing destruction.
IMDB prediction says that the state will witness floods and landslides for the next five days.
