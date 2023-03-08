Revellers smeared with powder celebrate Holi, the Hindu spring festival of colours, in Pushkar on March 7. (Photo: AFP)
People throw holi colours in the air during the celebrations to mark at Shri Durgiana Temple in Amritsar.(Photo: AFP)
A woman smeared with 'Gulal' or coloured powder during celebrations of Hindu spring festival 'Holi' in Kolkata. (Photo: AFP)
The very unique and distinguished Masaan Holi of Varanasi is played with the ashes as the colour. (Photo: Twitter/@uptourismgov)
Devotees dressed as Hindu gods are showered with flowers during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan on March 7.(Photo: AFP)
People gather at a beach and swim in the Arabian Sea during Holi celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)(Photo: AFP)
Man dressed as 'Kanha' celebrate Chandimaar Holi in Mathura. (Photo: Twitter/@uptourismgov)
In Goa's Malcarnem village, people celebrate holi with a unique tradition -'Sheni Ujo - where people shower hot embers on their bodies. (Photo: Twitter/@Hegden)
