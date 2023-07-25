How Chandrayaan 3 Will Look on Moon, Check AI Images
25 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has completed its fifth and final orbit-raising manoeuvre, preparing for lunar insertion.
Chandrayaan-3 is expected to reach the moon’s South Pole for a soft landing with a lander and rover on August 23.
The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is expected to attain an orbit of 127609 km x 236 km.
ISRO said the next firing, the TransLunar Injection (TLI), is planned for August 1.
Chandrayaan-3 took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 14.
Chandrayaan-3 will complete 5-6 circles around the moon by the first week of August.
