How Gurugram Will Look After 100 Years
25 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Gurgaon is considered as India's second largest information technology hub and third largest financial hub.
Gurgaon is also home to one of India's largest medical tourism industries.
Gurgaon is the 8th largest city in the country in terms of total wealth.
Gurugram accounts for almost 70% of the total annual economic investments in Haryana.
Gurgaon is categorised as very high on the Human Development Index and most infrastructure in the city is made by private corporations.
Gurgaon serves as the headquarters of many of India's largest companies, is home to thousands of startups.
Gurgaon's economic growth started in the 1970s when Maruti Suzuki India Limited established a manufacturing plant.
Despite rapid economic and population growth, Gurgaon continues to battle socio-economic issues.
