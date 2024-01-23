How India’s First Republic Day Was Celebrated in 1950
23 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
India celebrated the first Republic Day with great enthusiasm and grandeur on January 26, 1950.
Dr Rajendra Prasad was sworn in as India's first president on that day.
President Sukarno from Indonesia was the first chief guest to attend India's Republic Day celebrations in 1950.
In 1950, Delhi witnessed great processions by jubilant citizens, beating drums and blowing conch shells during the Republic Parade.
January 26 was chosen as Republic Day as it was on this day that the Indian National Congress declared ‘Purna Swaraj’.
In 1934, MN Roy started a move to draft a constitution for India and subsequently to form a Constituent Assembly.
The British Government accepted the demand in 1940 and Dr BR Ambedkar was appointed as the chairman of the drafting committee of constitution.
The Indian constitution was finally adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.
Between 1950 and 1954, Republic Day parade was held at Irwin Stadium, Kingsway, Red Fort, and Ramlila grounds.
Republic Day celebrations have been organised at Kartavya Path since 1955.
Republic Day commemorates the implementation of the Constitution on January 26, 1950.
