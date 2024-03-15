How Mukesh Ambani Proposed Nita Ambani in Traffic Jam
15 Mar, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Mukesh Ambani recently said he proposed to Nita Ambani while they were stuck in Mumbai traffic jam.
That time Mukesh and Nita were courting for three weeks.
In the traffic Jam, Mukesh realised that Nita Ambani was the one made for him.
Mukesh said in an interview that Nita was really the first girl she had seen.
He had made up his mind that Nita will be his life partner.
While driving in Mumbai, Mukesh Ambani asked 'Nita, will you marry me? Just say yes or no now.'
Without responding, Nita Ambani asked him to drive because of the traffic jam in Mumbai.
The Mukesh Ambani said he will not move car until Nita Ambani says ‘Yes’ to his proposal.
Mukesh Ambani said he had to ask Nita three times before she finally accepted his proposal for marriage.
Nita Ambani even asked Mukesh what he would have done if she had rejected his marriage offer.
Then Mukesh Ambani answers that he would have dropped her home and remained friends forever.
