How Supermoon Looks in India: Check AI Images

02 Aug, 2023

Manmath Nayak

People in India on Tuesday witnessed the supermoon on Tuesday and next one is expected to be visible on August 30.

Astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said the last time two supermoons were seen in the same month was in 2018.

The supermoon on Tuesday was visible from Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Punjab

What is supermoon? The term 'supermoon' is used when the moon is closer to the Earth.

On Tuesday, the moon was at a distance of 3,57,530 km from the Earth.

Duari said a supermoon seems 7 percent bigger and 16 percent brighter from Earth than a normal full moon.

