You can apply for a duplicate driving licence from the comforts of your home.
You'll need THESE documents for duplicate driving licence: Application in Form 2; Original license written or defaced; attested photocopies; fees and user charges.
Go to https://parivahan.gov.in/parivahan, click on ‘Online Services.’ Enter your state after selecting ‘Driving License Related Services’ from ‘Online Services.’ On the next page, click on ‘Apply for Duplicate DL,' read the instructions that follow, and click on ‘Continue.’
Enter your license number, date of birth, captcha code, and then select ‘Get DL details.' Now, select an RTO from your state, and click on 'Proceed'. Verify your license details, enter mobile number and Aadhaar number and tap ‘Continue.’
You will now see a list of services; from here, select ‘Issue of Duplicate DL’ and then proceed. On the new page, select a reason for applying for a duplicate license; click on ‘Confirm.’
Enter a code and press ‘Submit’ to go to an acknowledgment slip which you can save and print. After making the payment, your application will be sent to the RTO.
