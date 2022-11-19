Here's How To Reach Out To PM Narendra Modi

19 Nov, 2022

Analiza Pathak

Contact PM Modi via PMO website

visit official PMO website www.pmindia.gov.in. click on the option 'Write to the Prime Minister', Fill up and submit.

19 Nov, 2022

Contact PM Modi via Post

You can also contact Prime Minister Narendra Modi via post. Write to Web Information Manager, South Block, Raisina Hill, New Delhi 110011

19 Nov, 2022

Contact PM Modi via NaMo App

Using this app, you can establish direct communication with the Prime Minister's Office. You can avail the app on iOS, Android or Windows.

19 Nov, 2022

Contact PM Modi via FAX

You can put forth your issues via FAX on: 0091-11-23019545 or 0091-11-23016857

19 Nov, 2022

Contact PM Modi via Social Media

Be it Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, Instagram...you can get in touch with the prime minister via any of these mediums.

19 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Malaika Arora is a Bombshell in Black And Ivory Jumpsuit Worth Rs 1 Lakh

 Find Out More