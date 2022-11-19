19 Nov, 2022
visit official PMO website www.pmindia.gov.in. click on the option 'Write to the Prime Minister', Fill up and submit.
You can also contact Prime Minister Narendra Modi via post. Write to Web Information Manager, South Block, Raisina Hill, New Delhi 110011
Using this app, you can establish direct communication with the Prime Minister's Office. You can avail the app on iOS, Android or Windows.
You can put forth your issues via FAX on: 0091-11-23019545 or 0091-11-23016857
Be it Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, Instagram...you can get in touch with the prime minister via any of these mediums.
